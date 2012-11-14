MADRID Nov 14 Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso
posted a nine-month net loss of 701 million euros
($892.27 million) on Wednesday after a writedown of its stake in
oil firm Repsol and compared to a 34 million euro
profit in the same period last year.
The loss was not as steep as expected by analysts, with
consensus pointing to a loss of 750 million euros.
The company reported nine-month earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 399 million
euros, above analyst estimates of 387 million euros.
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
