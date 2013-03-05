Activist fund nominates two directors to Taubman's board
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for election at Taubman Centers Inc's 2017 annual meeting.
MADRID, March 5 Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it was carrying out a private placement of 2.8 percent of Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 2 BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, vowed to improve customer service for its millions of residential consumers and the other telecoms companies that rely on its network after widespread criticism.