China won't overreact to fall in FX reserves - c.bank gov
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
MADRID Feb 28 Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted an annual net loss of 977.5 million euros ($1.28 billion) on Thursday after a writedown of its stake in oil firm Repsol.
Sacyr, which had already posted a 1.6 billion euro loss in 2011, said it would return to profit this year.
The company reported annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 506.1 million euros, down 3.3 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.
HONG KONG, March 10 Citigroup Inc has named David Biller as its new corporate and investment banking head for the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of its enhanced focus on the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.