MADRID, Feb 29 Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso reported a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) loss for 2011 on Wednesday, more than twice forecast, after making a loss on the sale of a stake in oil company Repsol .

The sale of the 10 percent Repsol stake last year hit Sacyr's results by 1.15 billion euros when a writedown on Sacyr's remaining stake in the oil company was included. The builder also wrote down losses on a Madrid motorway investment.

Debt-laden Sacyr, which builds bridges, tunnels and airports, bought 20 percent of Repsol just before Spain's construction boom turned to bust.

The builder, under threat of bankruptcy, had to sell half the stake back to the oil company at a loss to pay back loans.

Debt levels at the company fell after the Repsol stake sale, clocking in at 8.8 billion euros at end-December, a 20 percent fall from the 11 billion euros one year previously and less than half its level in 2008. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)