MADRID, July 31 Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso on Wednesday reported first half core earnings were 1.4 percent lower from a year earlier, dragged down by falling construction revenues in a recession.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 260 million euros ($344.53 million). Net profit for the period was 61 million euros. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)