BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
MADRID Jan 15 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Thursday its mining arm had signed a joint agreement with the investor arm of Australian company Macquarie to study and finance mining projects in Spain.
Valoriza Mineria, the mining affiliate of Sacyr, and Macquarie Capital will first look at a copper mine and two tungsten mines, Sacyr said.
The Spanish builder said acquisition and development financing would be covered by the companies' own funds, through markets or private investors, though no details on how much would be invested were disclosed. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.