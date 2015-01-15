MADRID Jan 15 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Thursday its mining arm had signed a joint agreement with the investor arm of Australian company Macquarie to study and finance mining projects in Spain.

Valoriza Mineria, the mining affiliate of Sacyr, and Macquarie Capital will first look at a copper mine and two tungsten mines, Sacyr said.

The Spanish builder said acquisition and development financing would be covered by the companies' own funds, through markets or private investors, though no details on how much would be invested were disclosed. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke)