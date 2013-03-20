Bond index trackers vulnerable to Le Pen currency plan
* Decision Europe: full election coverage cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=72745
MADRID, March 20 Spanish constructor Sacyr Vallehermoso said on Wednesday that two of its Portuguese affiliates had been granted two contracts in Mozambique by Brazilian mining company Vale worth 177 million euros ($228 million).
The railway contracts, given to the Sacyr affiliates Somague and Neopul, form part of the expansion of the Moatize mine in the Tete province, Sacyr said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by David Goodman)
* Decision Europe: full election coverage cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=72745
* Received approval on qualification of Sun Liguo for proposed appointment as president of bank from CBRC Tianjin office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.