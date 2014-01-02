BRIEF-Verusa Holding proposes 2016 dividend of net 0.1275 lira/shr
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.15 lira net 0.1275 lira ($0.0340) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7479 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID Jan 2 Shares in Spanish infrastructure company Sacyr fell sharply at the open on Thursday after the company said late on Wednesday work may be suspended on the massive Panama Canal extension project.
Shares were down 11.6 percent at 3.3 euros per share at 0832 GMT.
The work suspension threat came after a clash between the builders - a consortium consisting of Spain's Sacyr, Italy's Impregilo, Belgium's Jan De Nul and Panama's Constructora Urbana - and the Panamanian authorities over cost overruns. [ID:nL6N0KB173 (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)