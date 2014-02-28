PANAMA CITY Feb 27 The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium expanding the waterway have reached a deal to complete work on the project, which has been stymied by a bitter stand-off over cost overruns, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

The deal foresees the consortium, which is led by Spanish builder Sacyr alongside Italy's Salini Impregilo , finishing work by December 2015.

Both the Panama Canal Authority and the consortium would each inject $100 million for immediate cash flow needs to fully resume work, the source told Reuters.