PANAMA CITY Feb 27 The Panama Canal and a
Spanish-led consortium expanding the waterway have reached a
deal to complete work on the project, which has been stymied by
a bitter stand-off over cost overruns, a source familiar with
the negotiations said on Thursday.
The deal foresees the consortium, which is led by Spanish
builder Sacyr alongside Italy's Salini Impregilo
, finishing work by December 2015.
Both the Panama Canal Authority and the consortium would
each inject $100 million for immediate cash flow needs to fully
resume work, the source told Reuters.