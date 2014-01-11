MADRID Jan 11 Sacyr, the Spanish
building company leading a consortium to expand the Panama
Canal, said it risks losing $574 million in guarantees and
advance payments if a spat over cost overruns at the
multi-billion dollar project is not resolved.
In an 8-page document sent on Friday to Spain's stock market
regulator but which had not been made public until Saturday, the
firm also detailed for the first time its claims of $1.6 billion
in extra costs and said the canal extension would not be
completed until June 30, 2015 at the earliest.
The consortium warned earlier this month it would halt work
from Jan. 20 on a third set of locks for the century-old
waterway, one of the world's largest building contracts, unless
the Panama Canal Authority footed the bill.
In an interview with Reuters, Sacyr Chairman Manuel Manrique
on Friday played down the row and said the company was making
progress in talks with the canal operator over financing to
avoid a damaging work stoppage.
Sacyr said the guarantees it provided on the contract were
worth $445.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2013 and it had also made
advance payments worth $128.4 million.
The company said it registered in 2012 a 665-million-dollar
income based on cost overruns it had not yet been paid but hoped
to cash in. It added it did not register any additional income
linked to its claims as of Sept. 30, 2013.
The consortium, which made a 289-million-dollar loss in
2012, has been paid 2.05 billion dollars for the work completed
so far, or 66 percent of the $3.2 billion contract, as well as
784 million dollars in advance payments.
Sacyr insisted in the document it had over the last five
months repeatedly asked the canal authority to start a
constructive dialogue over the overruns which, it said, arose
only after the work started.
"The overruns that are being claimed correspond to
situations that appeared after the work started, which is when
the inaccuracy of the information provided to the consortium to
execute the project was verified," the Spanish firm said.
It added that the canal operator and international experts
audited the overruns in March 2013 and said they were "real,
reasonable and in line with the market."
Among the main claims brought by Sacyr is an $880 million
extra cost due to "fundamental and irreversible changes" to the
original project made by the Panama Canal Authority.
Another $497 million overrun arose because the basalt found
locally, in contradiction with the documentation provided at the
time of the tender, was not right for the mix of concrete
planned for the locks, meaning the consortium had to bring in
basalt from elsewhere.
A further $120 million, which was added to the cost of
building a temporary dam, was originated by inaccurate geologic
information in the contract, Sacyr also said.