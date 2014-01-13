BRIEF-Achaogen Q4 loss per share $1.04
* Achaogen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
MADRID Jan 13 Sacyr, the Spanish building company leading a consortium to expand the Panama Canal, said on Monday that Chairman Manuel Manrique would hold a news conference to discuss the project at 1700 GMT.
Sacyr said this weekend that it risks losing $574 million in guarantees and advance payments if a dispute over cost overruns at the multi-billion dollar project is not resolved.
* Celldex provides corporate update and reports full year 2016 results
* Sientra reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results