Li Ka-shing says does not expect HK property prices to fall
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
MILAN Feb 5 Shares in Italian builder Salini Impregilo fell sharply in morning trade on Wednesday after talks to settle a dispute over $1.6 billion in cost overruns in work to extend the Panama canal broke down.
By 0816 GMT, Salini Impregilo shares were down 2.7 percent, while the broader Milan index was up 0.13 percent.
Earlier on Wednesday the GUPC consortium working on the expansion, of which Salini is member, said the Panama Canal Authority broke off talks, meaning the canal expansion and up to 10,000 jobs were at risk.
Nevertheless, GUPC said it continued to seek a solution.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
HONG KONG, March 22 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate division of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in 2016 full-year core profit due to solid performance across the group's property businesses.
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$ 19,415 million, up 13 percent