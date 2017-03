MADRID Oct 1 Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso said on Tuesday its board had decided at a meeting on Monday to sell its property division Vallehermoso.

"Sacyr received signs of interest from third parties in acquiring Vallehermoso, although they have still not been finalised," the company said in a note to the stock exchange regulator.

The company did not give any further details on price or the potential bidder. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)