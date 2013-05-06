BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
MADRID May 6 Spanish infrastructure company Sacyr said on Monday it had won a 70 million euro ($92 million) contract to build motorways and other infrastructure in Al Rayaan, Qatar, its first contract in the country.
Sacyr's subsidiary Sacyr Construccion will work in a consortium with Qatari firm Combined Group Company on the project, which is expected to take 15 months to complete.
Sacyr said in a statement that 80 percent of its portfolio is now made up of foreign projects. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent