MADRID Dec 20 The Spanish stock market regulator suspended trade in the shares of Repsol and Sacyr on Tuesday, citing circumstances that could affect trade. It did not say what those circumstances were.

Sacyr must sell part of its 20 percent stake in Repsol in order to refinance 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of debt by Dec. 21, and on Monday Repsol itself had emerged as a possible buyer of a chunk of the stake.

Repsol declined to comment on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)