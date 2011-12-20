MADRID Dec 20 Debt-laden Spanish builder Sacyr has agreed to refinance 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion) of debt by Jan. 31, 2015 at a rate of 350 basis points over 3-month Euribor, a source with knowledge of the agreement said on Tuesday.

The builder would have to pay a restructuring commission of 2.5 percent of the amount they intend to refinance, the source said. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)