(Adds details and background)

MADRID, July 23 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Thursday it would use around 600 million euros ($660 million) from the sale of real estate unit Testa to partially pay down a loan it took out to buy a stake in oil company Repsol .

Sacyr bought the stake, which now stands at 9 percent, in 2006 in a move to diversify its business away from construction before Spain's building boom collapsed. It largely services the debt with dividend payments from the oil company.

Sacyr will reduce by a quarter the loan with the proceeds from the sale and end up owing the bank syndicate 1.7 billion, the builder said in a statement. The loan accounts for a significant part of Sacyr's net debt which stood at 7.1 billion euros at end-March.

The payment coupled with a refinancing of the debt makes Sacyr's investment in Repsol more stable as the value of the stake has sharply fallen.

The company bought at 26.7 euros per share in 2006. Repsol shares are currently trading at 16.4 euros, still lagging the stake's book value in Sacyr's accounts which stood at 19.9 euros at the close of 2014.

The builder said on Thursday it would book capital gains of 1.28 billion euros from the sale of the Testa real estate unit to Merlin Properties.

($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by John Stonestreet and William Hardy)