MADRID Dec 20 Debt-laden Spanish builder Sacyr confirmed on Tuesday the sale of 10 percent of its stake in Repsol and an agreement to refinance 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of debt.

Sacyr said it has until Jan 31, 2015 to repay the debt. Sacyr's shareholder pact with Mexico's Pemex has been broken following the sale of the Repsol stake. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)