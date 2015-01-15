MADRID Jan 15 Spanish builder Sacyr
is close to an agreement with banks on restructuring some 2.2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt associated with its 9
percent Repsol stake, El Confidencial reported citing financial
sources.
The agreement includes extending the debt's maturity by at
least four years in exchange for renewing guarantees against its
Testa and Valoriza arms, and a commitment to sell a third of the
Repsol stake once the shares recover, the newspaper said.
The Spanish oil company's shares have fallen sharply in
recent months amid tumbling oil prices and its plans to acquire
Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy.
According to the report, Sacyr is about to finalise an
agreement with Santander, which holds about a quarter
of the group's debt, and is likely to see acceptance from the
minimum 75 percent of lenders needed to close the deal.
Sacyr declined to comment. Santander was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.8493 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Jesus Aguado; writing by Paul
Day; editing by David Clarke)