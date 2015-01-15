(Changes source, adds analyst quote)
MADRID Jan 15 Spanish builder Sacyr
has reached an agreement with Santander on
restructuring part of 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt
associated with its 9 percent Repsol stake, a source close to
the negotiations said.
The building company is still in talks with other creditors
on the debt, the source said.
"With Santander, Sacyr has everything agreed and written
down. It remains to be seen if the rest come onboard," the
source said.
Santander, which holds about 27 percent of the debt, had no
immediate comment. Sacyr declined to comment.
The debt is backed by Sacyr's Testa and Valoriza
affiliates and the Repsol stake. The value of the Repsol stake
has fallen sharply, partly in response to the drop in oil prices
and also following Repsol's agreement to buy Canadian oil
producer Talisman Energy.
The agreement with Santander includes extending the debt's
maturity by at least four years and selling a third of the
Repsol stake once the shares recover, online news portal El
Confidencial said on Thursday.
"We think that this negotiation process will probably
continue for a few more weeks, and it will be important to know
the final details, also with respect to the pledges and
guarantees provided by Sacyr (i.e. Testa and Valoriza), to help
improve investor confidence in the stock," Espirito Santo said
in an investor note on Thursday.
By 1100 GMT, Sacyr was up almost 2 percent at 3.2 euros
while Repsol was up 1.4 percent at 14.6 euros per share.
($1 = 0.8493 euros)
