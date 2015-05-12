(Adds details on debt, background, ACS results)

MADRID May 12 Spanish builders and ACS, still overhauling their businesses seven years on from a property crash at home, posted improved first-quarter profits on Tuesday helped by revenues from abroad.

Spanish construction companies have been trying to to cut large debt piles after the real estate crash in 2008 sent property prices into a tailspin and many firms to the wall.

Healthier income from abroad, boosted in the past three months by a weaker euro, is now helping some get back on track, even though the construction business in Spain remains muted.

Companies have yet to fully complete painful restructurings, however, and net debt at the two groups rose slightly from the end of December.

Sacyr may sell a stake in its listed real estate business Testa, which would help it raise cash. It has hired Lazard to advise on the potential disposal of a 30 percent holding, a source said last week.

The company said on Tuesday it was looking at various scenarios and offers for the business, though it declined to give details.

Sacyr's core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 23 percent to 111 million euros ($125 million) in the January-March period.

Net profit rose 5 percent to 25 million euros, with construction revenues boosted by projects in Latin America and the Middle East.

ACS floated just over half of its renewable energy business Saeta Yield in February, which should help it remove debt linked to the assets from its books.

The company said on Tuesday it had cancelled an equity derivative which would have allowed it to buy 164 million Iberdola shares.

Net profit at ACS rose 2.5 percent to 207 million euros while EBITDA rose 9 percent to 643 million euros. Sales were especially helped by its business in the Americas.

Spanish building and infrastructure groups OHL, FCC and Abertis are due to report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Robert Hetz; editing by Sarah Morris and David Clarke)