MADRID, July 31 Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso reported a first-half net loss on Tuesday, compared with a net profit a year earlier, after writing down the value of its stake in oil company Repsol.

Sacyr posted a net loss of 733 million euros ($902.72 million) after taking a hit of 741 million euros on its 10 percent Repsol stake. A year earlier it had a net profit of 102.41 million euros.

A company spokesman said the writedown was partly due to the drop in cash flow that would ensue from Repsol's loss of its majority stake in YPF, which was taken over by the Argentine government in April.

The expropriation of YPF, which Repsol is appealing in the courts, resulted in a loss of less than 40 million euros on the oil company's books as it said it anticipated some form of compensation from Argentina.

Sacyr said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.2 percent to 263.75 million euros in the first half.

The debt-laden company, which builds bridges, tunnels and airports, bought 20 percent of Repsol in 2006, just before Spain's construction boom turned to bust. It sold half the stake back to the oil company at a loss last year to repay loans.

Repsol's stock is now worth roughly half what it was in 2006.

Sacyr's debt pile stood at 2.8 billion euros at the end of June, up from 2.3 billion euros a year earlier, the company said. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Amanda Cooper and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Julien Toyer and John Wallace)