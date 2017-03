MADRID May 12 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Tuesday core profit rose 23 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a jump in overseas revenue and an economic revival in some of its key markets.

Sacyr said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 111 million euros ($125 million) in the period. Net profit rose 5 percent to 25 million euros. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sarah Morris)