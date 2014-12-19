MADRID Dec 19 Royal Bank of Scotland
wants to sell a 100 million euro loan it had extended to builder
Sacyr as part of a syndicate, as Spanish firm itself
races to refinance a large slice of debt, website El
Confidencial reported.
Citing market sources, the news site said on Friday that
British bank RBS was looking to sell the debt with a 25 percent
discount.
Both RBS and Sacyr declined to comment on the matter.
Sacyr is currently renegotiating the terms of 2.2 billion
euros ($2.7 billion) of syndicated debt linked to the purchase
of a 9 percent stake in oil group Repsol. That debt
matures at the end of the year.
Sacyr said in November the talks were at an advanced stage.
Spanish builders are trying to slim down big debt piles
built up during the previous decade when Spain was in the grip
of a construction and property boom. Peer FCC recently
carried out a 1 billion euro rights issue to pay down expensive
debt and cut servicing costs.
Meanwhile hedge funds are mopping up deeply discounted
company debt from banks during restructurings as foreign lenders
seek an exit from risky investments.
Around one third of Sacyr's 6.3 billion euros of net debt is
accounted for by the Repsol loan, originally taken out in 2006
to buy the stake in the oil major as a hedge against the
exposure to the construction industry.
The loan is guaranteed by the Repsol stake, which has
dropped in value due to the rout in oil prices and the expensive
purchase of Canada's Talisman last week. Repsol shares
have fallen around 16 percent since the beginning of September.
($1 = 0.8141 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)