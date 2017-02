MADRID, April 16 Testa, the property arm of Spanish construction company Sacyr Vallehermoso, has sold an office block in the United States, booking capital gains of around 50 million euros ($65.4 million).

Testa sold the building in Miami for 184 million euros, the company said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on Monday night, to make a pretax profit of around 65 million euros.

The property was worth 3.6 percent of Testa's total assets at end-2012.