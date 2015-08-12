MADRID Aug 12 Spanish builder Sacyr
will finalise the sale of a 26.9 percent stake in property
management company Testa to Merlin Properties
on Wednesday, about seven months ahead of schedule, a source
close to the deal said.
Sacyr will sell the stake for 375 million euros ($417
million), the source said, confirming a report in newspaper
Cinco Dias. The deal had been expected to be finalised in March
2016.
Following the stake sale, Merlin, which agreed in June to
buy Testa in phases for 1.793 billion euros, will control 77
percent of the company.
The sale is part of a strategy at Sacyr to restructure and
reduce debt after a real estate bubble burst in 2008, followed
by a deep economic crisis.
Sacyr had been considering the sale of shares in Testa, in
which it held 99.2 percent, for more than a year in order to
increase its free float of readily tradable shares and raise
cash.
"We believe it could be positive news for Sacyr ... If
confirmed this enables the company to start revamping the roll
out of its core business in order to offset the lost cash flow
generation from Testa earlier," BESI said in an investor note.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; editing by
Carlos Ruano and Susan Thomas)