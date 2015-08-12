(Recasts with confirmation of stake sale, adds shares and
price)
MADRID Aug 12 Spanish builder Sacyr
accelerated its sale of property management company Testa
on Wednesday, offloading a 26.9 percent stake in the
firm to Merlin Properties about seven months ahead of
schedule.
Merlin, a real estate vehicle which listed on the Spanish
stock exchange last year, agreed in June to buy Testa in phases
for 1.793 billion euros ($2 billion) as it expands its portfolio
of office blocks, bank branches and hotels.
Merlin said the purchase of the 26.9 percent Testa stake
took its total holding in the company to 77 percent. It paid 377
million euros for this chunk of shares, a source familiar with
the deal said.
This stake sale had been expected to be finalised in March
2016. Sacyr said on Wednesday the remainder of its Testa stake,
in which it had originally had a 99.2 percent holding, would be
transferred to Merlin by the end of June 2016.
The Testa disposal is part of Sacyr's strategy to
restructure and reduce debt after a real estate bubble burst in
2008, followed by a deep economic crisis.
Sacyr had been considering the sale of shares in Testa for
more than a year in order to increase its free float of readily
tradable shares and raise cash.
"This enables the company to start revamping the roll out of
its core business in order to offset the lost cash flow
generation from Testa earlier," investment bank BESI said of
Sacyr in a note.
Sacyr shares fell 2.3 percent at 1355 GMT, along with the
broader index of Spanish blue chip companies, while
Merlin was down 0.9 percent.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Sarah White; Writing by Paul
Day; Editing by Susan Thomas)