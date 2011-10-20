* Sacyr chairman de Rivero replaced by CEO Manrique
* Change will affect Sacyr, Pemex pact in Repsol-analyst
* Manrique to meet Repsol chairman Brufau Friday--source
(Adds details from Sacyr board meeting, background, analysts)
By Andres Gonzalez
MADRID, Oct 20 Spanish builder Sacyr's SVO.MC
board of directors ousted chairman Luis del Rivero on Thursday,
in a move that could lead to improved relations with oil
company Repsol (REP.MC), of which Sacyr is a core shareholder.
Del Rivero, who has openly clashed with Repsol's management
over its strategy and dividend policy, was replaced by chief
executive Manuel Manrique at a board meeting on Thursday, the
company said in a statement.
The change in indebted Sacyr's top management could lead to
the breakup of its shareholder pact with Mexico state-owned oil
group Pemex in Repsol, which was masterminded by del Rivero to
boost their control over management and strategy, analysts
said. The Sacyr-Pemex tie-up had been criticised by some of
Sacyr's core shareholders, heightening tensions in the
boardroom.
Just ahead of the meeting, del Rivero and Sacyr founders
the Loureda family agreed to group 26.9 percent of the
company's shares to gain voting power. The pact did not include
Manrique, with a 6 percent stake, who up to now had supported
del Rivero. [ID:nL5E7LK1EN]
"What is clear is that doors have opened now which were
closed before. I think the Sacyr-Pemex pact will be broken,"
said one analyst who requested anonymity
A source close to Sacyr told Reuters Manrique will meet
Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau on Friday.
DEBT REFINANCING LOOMS
Sacyr is in talks to refinance a 5 billion euro loan it
took out in 2006 to buy a 20 percent stake in Repsol before the
debt falls due on Dec. 21. The new management could decide to
sell part of the stake to facilitate refinancing, which sources
said is proving difficult.
"Luis del Rivero's exit from the chairmanship will upset
the agreement with Pemex and also opens the door to the
possibility that they might sell part of their stake in Repsol,
which has been speculated in the press," said another analyst
who requested anonymity.
"Overall, we should see a positive effect for Repsol.
Brufau has won and also Repsol's minority shareholders."
Repsol shares closed down 1 percent at 21.4 euros, while
Sacyr closed down 2.4 percent at 5.4 euros, but both
outperformed the blue chip IBEX .IBEX
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzalez; writing by
Judy Macinnes; editing by Will Waterman and Andre Grenon)