By Andres Gonzalez

MADRID, Oct 20 Spanish builder Sacyr's SVO.MC board of directors ousted chairman Luis del Rivero on Thursday, in a move that could lead to improved relations with oil company Repsol (REP.MC), of which Sacyr is a core shareholder.

Del Rivero, who has openly clashed with Repsol's management over its strategy and dividend policy, was replaced by chief executive Manuel Manrique at a board meeting on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The change in indebted Sacyr's top management could lead to the breakup of its shareholder pact with Mexico state-owned oil group Pemex in Repsol, which was masterminded by del Rivero to boost their control over management and strategy, analysts said. The Sacyr-Pemex tie-up had been criticised by some of Sacyr's core shareholders, heightening tensions in the boardroom.

Just ahead of the meeting, del Rivero and Sacyr founders the Loureda family agreed to group 26.9 percent of the company's shares to gain voting power. The pact did not include Manrique, with a 6 percent stake, who up to now had supported del Rivero. [ID:nL5E7LK1EN]

"What is clear is that doors have opened now which were closed before. I think the Sacyr-Pemex pact will be broken," said one analyst who requested anonymity

A source close to Sacyr told Reuters Manrique will meet Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau on Friday.

DEBT REFINANCING LOOMS

Sacyr is in talks to refinance a 5 billion euro loan it took out in 2006 to buy a 20 percent stake in Repsol before the debt falls due on Dec. 21. The new management could decide to sell part of the stake to facilitate refinancing, which sources said is proving difficult.

"Luis del Rivero's exit from the chairmanship will upset the agreement with Pemex and also opens the door to the possibility that they might sell part of their stake in Repsol, which has been speculated in the press," said another analyst who requested anonymity.

"Overall, we should see a positive effect for Repsol. Brufau has won and also Repsol's minority shareholders."

Repsol shares closed down 1 percent at 21.4 euros, while Sacyr closed down 2.4 percent at 5.4 euros, but both outperformed the blue chip IBEX .IBEX (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzalez; writing by Judy Macinnes; editing by Will Waterman and Andre Grenon)