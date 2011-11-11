* Says hopes to close Repsol refinancing by deadline

* Says considering refinancing options

* 9-mth core profit up 35 pct at 427 mln euros (adds details from conference call)

MADRID, NOV 11 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Friday it hopes to close the refinancing of a 4.9 billion euros ($6.7 billion) loan it took out to buy a 20 percent stake in oil firm Repsol within the Dec. 21 deadline, calming investor concerns .

"We hope to close the refinancing successfully both in terms of the actual process and the deadline," Sacyr Financial Director Fernando Lacadena told analysts during a third quarter results conference call.

Over the last few weeks, there has been speculation that Sacyr was having difficulties with some of its creditor banks over the loan refinancing and would seek an extension to the deadline.

Analysts have said Sacyr will need to sell between 5 and 10 percent of the Repsol stake to be able to refinance the loan.

The indebted builder's chairman reiterated the stake in Repsol is strategic, but that it is looking at various options for refinancing the loan with its creditor banks' syndicate.

It does not foresee an extension to the deadline.

Sacyr's stake in Repsol was valued at 7.215 billion euros at end-September.

Earlier on Friday, Sacyr said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 35 percent to 427 million euros in the first nine months from a year ago.

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Judy MacInnes)