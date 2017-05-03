BRIEF-Athenex prices public offering of 6 mln shares priced at $11/shr
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co IPO-SACH.SE, a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.
"Aramco has a stake of 65 percent in Sadara - they want to become equal with Dow, which has a 35 percent stake. The 30 percent I believe will be IPOed by Saudi Aramco," Labban told reporters on the sidelines of a petrochemical industry conference.
He did not give a timeline or other details. Executives first raised the possibility of an IPO for Sadara years ago; a source familiar with the matter told Reuters this year that it would occur after the planned IPO of Aramco itself, which is due to take place in 2018. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Shares to be offered in IPO will be sold by 97.81 percent shareholder Avio, which is indirectly controlled by Fortress Investment Group and Eurocastle Investment Limited Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)