BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
DUBAI Dec 27 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic Services, fully owned by Sadara Chemical Co IPO-SACH.SE, said it would start on Wednesday planned maintenance of a mixed-feed cracker at its parent company's petrochemical complex in Jubail.
The shutdown of the facility is expected to last six weeks, with the company's three polyethylene trains also shut during the period as Sadara completes improvements to their reliability and scheduled maintenance, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
An evaluation of the financial impact of the shutdowns will be released in the company's first quarter 2017 financial statements, it said.
Sadara Chemical is a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture between national oil giant Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical .
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.