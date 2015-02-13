* Offer values Saeta at 852 million euros

* Deal removes debt from ACS balance sheet

* Spanish IPOs in vogue as investors seek yield (Adds detail, ACS refinancing)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Feb 13 Saeta Yield, the renewable energy business of Spanish builder ACS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the low end of expectations on Friday, keen to take advantage of improving sentiment for Spanish listings.

Though the renewables sector has been pummeled by Spain's six-year economic downturn and regulatory changes, Saeta's offer at 10.45 euros per share values the business at 852 million euros ($972 million).

The Saeta listing slated for Feb. 16 follows the highly subscribed flotation of airport operator Aena and illustrates renewed appetite for Spanish stocks as investors look beyond bonds at a time of historically low interest rates.

Saeta's offer was more than twice oversubscribed, with demand mostly coming from U.S and British hedge funds, one banker involved in the deal said.

"Just three months ago it would have been unthinkable to float Spanish renewable energy assets," the banker said. "This is proof that now there are buyers for these kinds of assets because they give investors a relatively good yield."

The dividend yield on Saeta at this price is about 6.7 percent, according to analysts and bankers, compared with an average 4.8 percent on shares in the Spanish energy sector, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Train maker Talgo is also expected to list before the summer, while toll road operator Abertis has said it is looking to spin off its broadcasting towers business.

Shares in ACS, which on Friday refinanced 2.35 billion euros of debt through a five-year syndicated loan, rose 1.4 percent to a seven-month high. The deal also propelled shares in Spanish renewables company Acciona to a six-month high.

By floating a majority stake in the company, ACS can remove about 798 million euros of debt linked to the renewables assets, analysts have said. The builder had been trying to sell the assets for several years without success.

ACS's net debt rose to 5.9 billion euros at Sept. 30, not including more than 2 billion euros linked to the renewable assets.

Saeta's portfolio groups together 19 power plants in Spain including wind farms and solar thermal plants with total energy generation capacity of 688 megawatts (MW). ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)