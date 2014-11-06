BERLIN Nov 6 Saf Holland Sa

* Q3 sales 241.5 million eur, adjusted ebit 19.1 million eur

* news: saf-holland s.a.: significant increase in sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2014

* 9M sales 723.5 million eur versus 654.7 million eur year ago

* Says feeling effects of ukraine crisis because large trailer manufacturers are exporting less to russia

* Confirms 2014, 2015 targets

* Rtrs poll avg was q3 sales 240 million eur, adjusted ebit 18.9 million