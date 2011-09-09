NAIROBI, Sept 9 Safaricom , Kenya's biggest mobile phone services provider, has no plans to raise its prices for now despite the rising costs of running its network due to high inflation, high fuel costs and a weak shilling.

Calling rates have dropped sharply since August last year, when the country's second-biggest operator, Bharti Airtel , cut tariffs by more than half to try and win over subscribers from its competitors.

Rivals including Safaricom and France Telecom Orange's Telkom Kenya have already said the cuts are unsustainable, as it would force firms to restructure and cut jobs, and that industry revenues of up to 26 billion shillings ($277 million) in 2011 alone could be wiped out.

"Don't forget, this is the only sector where we have seen prices continue to decline despite the inflation level running at you know, 14, 15 percent. So the simple economics says that it will increase. But we don't have any plans just now," Bob Collymore, Safaricom's chief executive officer, said on television station NTV late on Thursday.

"The cost of running our network is going up. You know, we've got inflation, we've got fuel prices, we've got a weak shilling. So I wouldn't entirely rule it out to be practically honest with you."

Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate stands at 16.67 percent in August from 15.53 percent in July, and from 3.23 percent in August 2010.

The shilling is off an all-time low of 95.10 touched on August 9, but has shed 16 percent against the dollar in the year to date.

The cost of fuel has also generally been on an upward trend for the better part of the year, pushed higher by turmoil in the Middle East and North Africa.

Safaricom, like other network operators, rely heavily on diesel generators to power their transmission masts.

"So I wouldn't be surprised if the high costs ultimately lead into high retail prices at some point. I didn't say we are putting the prices up. I'm just saying that we wouldn't be surprised."

Safaricom, partly owned by Britain's Vodafone , has over 17 million mobile phone subscribers, and its shares are the most traded on the Nairobi Stock Exchange on any give day.