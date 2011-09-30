* All local rates up by a shilling

NAIROBI, Sept 30 Safaricom , Kenya's biggest mobile services provider, is raising local and international call tariffs, doubling some, its chief executive said on Friday, citing double-digit inflation and currency weakness.

Market rumours of higher tariffs have been swirling for weeks after it became evident a deteriorating outlook would hurt revenues already badly dented by a price war last year.

Local rates will go up by a shilling a minute across all tariffs and international rates will increase by more. At present, pre-paid Safaricom customers pay a shilling per minute for calls to the same network, while post-paid customers pay three shillings a minute across all networks.

"The overall rate of inflation now stands at 17.32 percent for September, the highest it has been since 2008," chief executive Bob Collymore told a news conference.

"The attendant devaluation of the Kenyan shilling can only be said to be reminiscent of the economic downturn witnessed in the 90s and the period following the last elections."

Foreign exchange traders say the strong demand for dollars that has heaped pressure on the shilling has been largely driven locally by telecom and energy firms, which have to import oil and telecom gear into the country.

"The nature of our business is that most of our purchases are in foreign currencies," Collymore said.

Data services and text messaging will remain unchanged. The new rates take effect on Oct. 1, he said. ($1 = 99.750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Will Waterman)