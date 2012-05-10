* Full-year pretax profit down 5 pct, better than expected

* Sees low to mid-single digit growth in revenue

* Expects constant EBITDA margin of 35 percent (Rewrites throughout, adds analysts, shares)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, May 10 Higher call charges and a strong performance at its money transfer business helped Safaricom , Kenya's top telecoms operator, to report a smaller-than-expected fall in full-year pretax profit on Thursday.

The company, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , posted a 5.4 percent drop in pretax profit to 17.37 billion shillings ($208 million), which beat analyst forecasts of a decline of between 10 to 15 percent.

Safaricom's first-half pretax profit had slumped 48 percent, hurt by higher costs and a punishing price war in the industry.

Chief executive Bob Collymore attributed the improvement to an 11 percent increase in users to 19 million, which came despite the higher call charges as customers were attracted by its wide network coverage and money transfer business. That helped to improve average revenue per user.

Safaricom found itself in a tight position in 2010 when Indian operator Bharti Airtel entered the market through the acquisition of Zain's Africa assets and cut prices sharply, causing a price war in the sector.

"We are all feeling vindicated that the strategy we pursued was the right one," Collymore told reporters.

He forecast low to mid-single digit percentage growth in total revenue this financial year, and said the company would maintain its earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin at 35 percent.

Safaricom posted a 13 percent growth in revenue to 107 billion shillings for the year ended March. A 6 percentage points gain in its EBITDA margin for the full year was also better than analysts had expected.

Earnings and the EBITDA margin, a key measure of performance in businesses that suffer from high rates of depreciation, had both slumped in the first half.

"This is a good set of numbers. Voice revenues came in higher than we expected and these guys have completely recovered from the first half," said Addington Jerahuni, an equities analyst at African Alliance in Johannesburg.

DIVIDEND

Safaricom's shares were unchanged at 3.35 shillings and analysts said the good results had been baked into the price in the run-up to the announcement.

A 10 percent rise in the annual dividend per share to 0.22 shillings could buoy the share price, analysts said.

"The outlook is very positive. The management has been cautious in terms of the guidance they gave," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

"We might see a bit of strength (in the share price) because some investors see Safaricom as a long-term dividend play."

He cited the firm's money transfer business, M-Pesa, which grew by 43 percent to 16.9 billion shillings in revenue for the year, boosting average revenue per user by 4 percentage points.

Safaricom is also looking to increase performance of its data segment through increased investments in fibre and removal of unlimited Internet access offers for customers.

Jerahuni, the African Alliance analyst, cautioned that a planned reduction in the rate that operators charge each other for cross-network calls could cloud the outlook.

"We might have a bit of price competition coming in," Jerahuni said.

Regulator Communications Commission of Kenya plans to cut the rate mobile phone operators charge each other for calls made across networks by 35 percent in July, a local newspaper reported last week.

"Safaricom operates in an increasingly tough environment characterised by low voice tariffs, intense inflationary pressure, high borrowing costs and foreign exchange fluctuations," Collymore said.

($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings) (Additoonal reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)