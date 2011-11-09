* Expects FY EBITDA margin of low-to-mid 30s

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 9 Kenya's largest telecoms operator, Safaricom , held firm on its full year forecasts on Wednesday in the face a 48 percent slide in first-half profit as costs rose and voice revenue slipped amid a punishing price war.

Chief Executive Bob Collymore told reporters the company expected its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to finish in the low-to-mid 30s and for revenue to grow by high single digits over the full year.

"Providing the assumptions we have made about the macroeconomic environment are right, then our guidance and EBITDA margins and revenue should stay the same," he said.

Safaricom's EBITDA margin slumped to 29.7 percent in the first half from 40.0 percent in the same period a year ago.

The margin is seen as a key measure of performance in businesses that suffer from high rates of depreciation.

Revenues rose 5.3 percent to 49.6 billion from 47.1 billion a year earlier after a 49.3 percent rise in money transfer (M-Pesa) sales and a 36.3 percent rise in data service revenues, offsetting a 5.5 percent fall in mobile phone call earnings.

Safaricom, whose shares are often the most frequently traded on the Nairobi stock exchange, was forced to cut calling rates to as low as 1 shilling per minute after its biggest rival, India's Bharti Airtel , more than halved its rates.

"The fundamental business came out quite well especially M-Pesa and data ... costs are what weighed down the business," said Eric Musau, analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

"Going into the second half it looks quite positive because they have indicated revenue on the voice side is coming in positively despite a slight decline in minutes of use. We are going to see a strong improvement."

Operating costs at Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , jumped 4.89 billion shillings, thanks to a 1.4 billion hit from the weak shilling, rising energy costs, and higher licence fees and interconnection costs.

Like other Kenyan firms, Safaricom has had to deal with a sharp depreciation of the shilling . The currency sank to a low of 107 per dollar on Oct. 11 from 83 at the end of March.

Safaricom shares closed unchanged at 3 shillings on Wednesday ahead of the results release.

FOCUS ON DATA

Pretax profit fell to 5.4 billion shillings ($55.8 million) in the period from 10.4 billion a year earlier, as the full impact of the cut in mobile calling tariffs set in.

Safaricom's average revenue per user (APRU) slipped to 438.9 shillings from 456.6 shillings a year earlier, although minutes of use jumped 57.7 percent to 123.

Analysts had expected a decline in pretax profit because of the mobile call rate price war but some said they were surprised by the magnitude of the drop.

"They are likely to be punished for that," said Johnson Nderi, analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

Collymore said Safaricom will focus on its M-Pesa money transfer service and broadband Internet to boost revenues.

Safaricom plans to extend M-Pesa to include more payment functions, micro-insurance and micro-credit, in a country where a third of the population have no access to financial services.

It is also rolling out data storage and associated services using a computing cloud it launched with other firms last month.

"This cloud allows Kenyan companies to store their data right here and to enjoy the same level of security they would get anywhere else," he said.

Analysts said the firm's decision to raise mobile call rates at the end of September was positive for the second half.

"We expect a better performance in voice revenue than the first-half, but in terms of operating costs, the inflationary pressures could affect its performance," said Renaldo D'souza, analyst at Genghis Capital. ($1 = 96.650 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa; Editing by David Clarke and Jon Loades-Carter)