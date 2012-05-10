BRIEF-Tigerstaden buys 9.5 pct stake in Apptix
* Tigerstaden AS has bought 7,735,867 shares in Apptix ASA, corresponding to 9.5 percent
NAIROBI May 10 Safaricom, Kenya's top telecoms operator posted a 13 percent jump in its revenue for its full year ended March to 107 billion shillings ($1.28 billion), thanks to a calls tariffs hike and improved revenue per user, it said on Thursday.
The firm, which is part owned by Britain's Vodafone said it also posted a turnaround in its margins before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to 35 percent for the full year from 29.7 percent in the first-half. ($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 50,000 shares in Bluebird Bio Inc - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes 20,000 share stake in Amazon.Com - SEC filing