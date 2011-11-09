NAIROBI Nov 9 Kenya's largest telecoms operator Safaricom posted a 48.3 percent slide in pretax profit on Wednesday to 5.397 billion shillings ($55.8 million) in its first-half to the end of September.

Figures from the firm, which is partly held by Vodafone , showed a 5.3 percent increase in revenues to 49.628 billion shillings was more than offset by a 22.6 percent jump in operating expenses and a 25.5 percent rise in other costs. ($1 = 96.650 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by David Clarke)