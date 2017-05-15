France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
NAIROBI May 15 Safaricom said on Monday it aims to expand its M-Pesa financial services across Africa after South Africa's Vodacom buys a 35 percent stake in the Kenyan telecoms operator from Britain's Vodafone .
Safaricom, which dominates mobile telephony in Kenya with 28 million subscribers, said in a statement that Vodafone had offered "appropriate assurances" to the Kenyan government, which is also a shareholder in Safaricom, before the deal was announced. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersuppli