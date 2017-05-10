BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
NAIROBI May 10 Kenya's telecommunications operator Safaricom expects its earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to rise to between 71 billion and 75 billion shillings in its year to the end of next March from 67 billion shillings ($649.85 million), its chief executive said on Wednesday.
($1 = 103.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Christian Schmollinger)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017