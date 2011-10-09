* Q3 net profit doubles to 1.21 bln riyals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 9 Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co's (Safco) third-quarter net profit doubled, beating analyst forecasts, after prices for its products rose globally, the company said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Safco, which produces urea and ammonia, made a net profit of 1.2 billion riyals ($319.97 mln)in the third-quarter compared with 604 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Five analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast average third-quarter earnings of 1 billion riyals.

Operating profit for the third-quarter increased by 97 percent to 1.1 billion riyals, Safco said in the statement.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) , the Arab world's largest chemical maker, holds a 42.9 percent stake in Safco.

Earlier this year, SABIC's Chief Executive Mohamed al-Mady said he expected growth in global demand for petrochemicals this year to match 2010 levels.

Last year, demand grew about 2 percent in Europe and about 3 percent in the United States and 4-5 percent in the Middle East and other emerging markets.

"Prices of various fertilizer products increased in the range of 35-75 percent, with the most being recorded by Urea at 73.1 percent, said Hettish Karmani, senior financial analyst at Global Investment House, in an emailed statement.

Shares in Safco rose 0.1 percent by 09:00 GMT, losing some gains from earlier in the day. They have risen 15 percent year-to-date according to Reuters date. ($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Hans-Juergen Peters)