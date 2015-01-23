BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics awarded $6.9 million grant from CARB-X
* Cidara Therapeutics awarded $6.9 million grant from carb-x to advance development of its first cloudbreaktm antibiotic immunotherapy
Jan 23 Safe Orthopaedics SA:
* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris
* Indicative price range 2.55 euros ($3) - 3.45 euros per share
* IPO to raise 15 million euros, which could be increased to maximum of 19.8 million euros
* Open price offer and global placement to close on Feb. 4
* Says to have received underwriting commitments of existing shareholders of about 5.4 million euros
* Issuance of 5 million new shares Source text: bit.ly/1t5TmtI ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
