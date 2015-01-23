Jan 23 Safe Orthopaedics SA:

* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris

* Indicative price range 2.55 euros ($3) - 3.45 euros per share

* IPO to raise 15 million euros, which could be increased to maximum of 19.8 million euros

* Open price offer and global placement to close on Feb. 4

* Says to have received underwriting commitments of existing shareholders of about 5.4 million euros

* Issuance of 5 million new shares Source text: bit.ly/1t5TmtI ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)