Oct 17 Drybulk shipper Safe Bulkers Inc posted better-than-expected third quarter results, helped by higher number of operating days and fleet expansion.

"We continue to implement our newbuilding program and we may pursue further attractive vessel acquisition opportunities," President Loukas Barmparis said in a statement.

The company's vessels, mainly used for transportation of coal, grain and iron ore, were operating for 1,491 days, up from 1,372 days a year ago.

The Athens, Greece-based company's profit decreased to $19.8 million, or 28 cents a share, from $22 million, or 33 cents a share, from the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 37 cents a share.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net revenue for increased by 4 percent to $42.5 million.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn 34 cents a share on revenue of $40.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Safe Bulkers shares were trading up 8 percent at $6.78 after the bell, having closed at $6.30 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)