TEL AVIV, Sept 16 Online payment service
provider SafeCharge International Group posted sharply
higher first-half profit and revenue, boosted by new customers
and new products.
The London-listed company, which is majority-owned by
Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, reported on Wednesday adjusted
profit of $16.1 million in the first six months of the year, up
from $10.1 million a year earlier. Revenue surged 44 percent to
$49.5 million.
The company, which is registered in Guernsey with research
and development centres in Israel, Bulgaria and Ireland, will
pay an interim dividend of 4 cents a share compared with 2.88
cents a year earlier.
SafeCharge said it had over 100 new customer wins in the its
core processing business. Several significant new customers have
committed to go live on SafeCharge's platform in the second half
of the year, it said.
The company launched this year Visa acquiring services to
complement MasterCard services launched in 2014.
