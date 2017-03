LONDON, Sept 9 Safecharge International Group Ltd

* H1 revenue rose 77 percent to 34.4 million usd

* H1 pretax profit 5.6 million usd

* Safecharge expects that results for full year to 31 December 2014 will be materially ahead of current market expectations

* Safecharge to pay maiden interim dividend of us cents 2.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)