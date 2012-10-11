BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
LONDON Oct 11 Safeland PLC : * Statement re discovery of losses * Discovered that it has been the victim of a series of fraudulent transactions * Amount involved is currently estimated to be approximately £1.25 million * Already recovered £200,000 & arrangements are in place to recover a further
£500,000 by current FY end * Continues to trade in the usual way despite the events disclosed in this
announcement
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :