Sept 4 Safestore Holdings PLC : * UK gross transaction value up 8.7% in the year-to-date * Q3 revenue 24.3 million STG versus 24.9 million STG * On course to meet full year expectations and return to growth for 2013/14 * Peter Gowers to be succeeded as CEO by frederic vecchioli * Source text for Eikon: