BANGALORE, Aug 31 Britain's Safestore Holdings dismissed fears about tough economic conditions affecting its business, saying more people are using the self-storage retailer's services even in a downturn.

The company, which generates much of its revenue from individuals moving houses, said it expected most of the demand coming from people refurbishing their homes, while modest growth was seen from its business customers.

"According to a survey, 78 percent of people were more likely to refurbish than they were likely to move (especially in a tough economy). They will still need self storage facilities," Chief Executive Peter Gowers told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We also saw increasing share of business come from children moving in with their parents after university."

However, the company said it was likely to see higher levels of vacancies in the next two quarters following strong occupancy growth in the third quarter when sales grew 5.4 percent to 24.1 million pounds ($39.2 million).

Overall occupancy level rose 3.8 percentage points to 63.2 percent, while average self storage rental rate for the quarter was 2.9 percent higher at 25.91 pounds per sq ft.

"Looking ahead, the fourth quarter is traditionally a weaker quarter for occupancy growth, in part owing to students returning to university," the company, whose peers include Big Yellow and Lok'n Store , said in a statement earlier in the day.

Safestore said it continued to perform in line with expectations. Analysts on average are expecting a profit of 22.6 million pounds, on revenue of 90.1 million pounds for the year ending Oct. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, Big Yellow reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by marginally higher rental rates, but said it remained cautious.

"Well covered dividend yields and asset backing, which is now priced more reasonably in Big Yellow's case and attractively in Safestore's, means we see value in UK self storage," Espirito Santo Investment Bank wrote in a note.

The brokerage upgraded Big Yellow's shares to "neutral" from "sell", while maintaining a "buy" rating on those of Safestore.

Safestore shares, which have lost a third of their value over the past three months, were up 6 percent at 114.5 pence at 0835 GMT On the London Stock Exchange. They touched a near one-month high of 116.3 pence earlier in the day. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)