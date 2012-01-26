* FY pretax profit falls 71 percent to 8.5 mln stg

* Raises final dividend by 9 percent

Jan 26 Safestore Holdings Plc posted a 71 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hurt by certain one-off charges, but the company stayed optimistic about its prospects on rising demand for self storage.

The self storage retailer, which generates much of its revenue from individuals moving houses, said it had seen continued growth in personal and business new lets and raised its final dividend 9 percent to 3.55 pence.

In August, the company dismissed fears about tough economic conditions affecting its business as more people used its services.

For the year ended Oct. 31, the pretax profit was 8.5 million pounds ($13.3 million), compared with 29.2 million pounds last year. It incurred an investment loss of 18.4 million pounds, against a gain of 18.5 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 95.1 million pounds for the company, whose peers include Big Yellow and Lok'n Store .

Safestore shares, which have gained 11 percent in the past month, closed at 105.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 200 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6416 British pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)